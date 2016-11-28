Brian Marshall talks sax, rhythm and playing bass with Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge’s bass supremo Brian Marshall discusses the band’s new album, sitting in the pocket and the greatest fans in the world...

Hearing bands and artists say “We have the best fans in the world, man” is clichéd to the point that we don’t know why someone hasn’t made a recording of it - it would sell in ridiculous numbers.

We played smaller shows and a lot of that hardcore fanbase are still with us today

But look at an Alter Bridge crowd next time you’re at one of the band’s shows, have a look at AB’s social media accounts, and spend a few moments chatting to supporters: the level of fandom among its audience in the UK would make Beliebers blush.

With people on this side of the Atlantic desperate to see the bandmembers - frontman Myles Kennedy, lead guitarist and songwriter Mark Tremonti, drummer Scott ‘Flip’ Phillips, and our dashing interview subject Brian Marshall - you’d think it’d reach fever pitch in their United States of America homeland, but in fact that’s not the case. Chatting to us while waiting for a soundcheck in Portland, Oregon, Marshall explains:

“We’ve spent the majority of our time over there but it hasn’t taken off as well for us as it has in the UK. There’s something to be said for selling out Wembley Arena, but when we first started touring here, we played smaller shows and developed an intimacy with the fanbase. It really means a lot to us because a lot of that hardcore fanbase are still with us today.

“We were nervous going into this tour with [metal band] Disturbed because they have a different type of crowd. We first thought we could play our epic songs, but we only had a 35-minute set and while those are great songs, on a first listen they might have gone over people’s heads a little. We had to hit them hard, heavy and fast, and it was much more well received.”

Don't Miss

Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti talk Alter Bridge's The Last Hero track-by-track

Mark Tremonti: the 14 records that changed my life

Mark Tremonti's top 5 tips for guitarists