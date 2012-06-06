Boss launches Loop Station World Championship 3

PRESS RELEASE: Guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, beatboxers, looping musicians of all sorts: BOSS® wants you to bring it on. BOSS Corporation is pleased to launch the Loop Station World Championship 3.

Start by submitting a video performance with any BOSS RC-Series looping product, and the result could be a trip to the U.S. Finals in Hollywood, California. Or, better yet, $3,000 in BOSS gear and a trip to the International Championship at Winter NAMM 2013 in Anaheim, California.

Open Competition (1 June, 2012 - 31 August, 2012)

Upload a video performance using any BOSS RC-Series Looper to Youtube.com that is five minutes or less.

Visit www.BossUS.com/LoopStation to fill out entry form.

Entries will be judged and selected by BOSS, who will be looking at the creativity, musicianship, stage presence, and technical skill of the looping performance.

US Finals (20 October 20, 2012)

Top six entries will be flown in to compete at the BOSS U.S. Loop Station Finals at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, CA.

Performances will be judged by a panel of music industry insiders.

Prizes include:

1st Prize - $3,000 in BOSS Gear; trip to the International Championship

2nd Prize - $2,000 in BOSS Gear

3rd Prize - $1,000 in BOSS Gear

International World Championship — Winter NAMM, January 24-27, 2013

Winner of the US Finals will represent the United States in the BOSS International Loop Station Championship in Anaheim, CA.

Performances will be judged by a panel of music industry insiders and celebrities.

Prizes include:

1st Prize - $3,000 in BOSS Gear

2nd Prize - $2,000 in BOSS Gear

3rd Prize - $1,000 in BOSS Gear

To enter the US division of the BOSS Loop Station World Championship, please visit: www.BossUS.com/LoopStation.

Boss loop station world championship 3 poster

