Blues For Heroes charity fundraising concert announced

22 October sees some of the finest blues talent that Britain has to offer take to the stage at London's Cadogan Hall in aid of Help For Heroes, the charity set up to help provide better facilities for British servicemen and women wounded since 11 September 2001.

Here's the official press release:

Blues For Heroes - the fundraising concert for the Help The Heroes charity featuring the best blues musicians in Britain. This promises to be a night to remember, at the unique and intimate Cadogan Hall, Sloane Square, London as the cream of British blues musicians get together to say 'thank you' to the Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who have been injured in the course of service.

If you can't make it to this fabulous concert why not 'buy a ticket for a soldier'? Simply call the box office and tell them that you're doing this. We'll ensure your ticket goes to a wounded serviceman.

The artists

The Blues Band

Where to begin to describe the talent in this band? Paul Jones, Dave Kelly, Tom McGuinness, Rob Townsend, Gary Fletcher all have a blues pedigree as long as your arm!

Paul Jones is the host of BBC Radio 2's highly acclaimed Blues Show. Dave Kelly is the ultimate blues sideman playing exquisite lines on his guitars while Tom McGuinness' fiery Stratocaster fills in the gaps.

Rob and Gary are the rock solid rhythm section, providing the foot-tappin' grooves for the rest of the band.

Matt Schofield

Rated in a recent poll as one of the top ten British blues guitarists of all time,Schofield is now firmly established as the freshest and most exciting blues guitarist to have emerged from the UK since the iconic names of the '60s.

His music is a powerful mix of blues, rock and New Orleans funk, unlike anything else on the block. He will arrive at the Cadogan Hall after a busy year including a 50 date tour of the USA and major festivals around the world.

Ian Siegal

Charismatic, massively talented and as ruggedly handsome as they come, Mojo magazine rates Siegal as"the cleverest writer and most magnetic performer of Blues in the UK."

His recordings are consistently highly rated, the latest being a collaboration with musicians from the north Mississippi hill country. Siegal takes command of the stage in a way very few artists alive today can match. Sweat, passion, humour, aggressive slide guitar and a soul-infused voice big enough to fell trees!

Special guests appearing with The Blues Band

Robin Trower

Robin is known for his incredible talent as a guitar player and his inspirational style of soloing, coaxing sounds from his Strat that seem to emanate from beyond this world.

To be among those who have experienced Robin performing live is to be forever changed by this masterful artist as he takes you along with him on one musical masterpiece after another.

Paddy Milner

Paddy Milner is not only recognised as one of the leading blues piano players in the world, but also as a songwriter whose influences are as numerous as the number of notes he is capable of playing.

Paddy has also worked and performed with artists such as Joss Stone, Jack Bruce, McFly, Phil Manzanera, David Gilmour, Boy George, Sandi Thom, Rumer, Cock n Bull Kid, Johnnie Johnson, Joe Louis Walker, Kim Wilson, Curtis Salgado, Michael Burks, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Saint Jude amongst many others, has supported BB King, Joe Cocker, Pink, John Mayall, and has played venues from his (small) living room to London's (big) O2 Arena.

He also continues his monthly residency at the prestigious Ronnie Scott's Club, London as a founder member of the Ronnie Scott's Blues Experience.

Book your tickets by calling the box office on (+44) 207 730 4500 or visiting the Cadogan Hall website. Visit the official Blues For Heroes website for more.