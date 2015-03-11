Bloodbath's guide to death metal guitar

Anders ‘Blakkheim’ Nyström of old-school death metal supergroup Bloodbath walks us down the left-hand path for a guided tour of metal’s most extreme frontier...

Bloodbath were formed in 1998 by Katatonia’s Anders Nyström and Jonas Renkse, Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt, and legendary Swedeath producer Dan Swanö. They have had their line-up changes through the years, yet remain a single-issue party.

They play old-school death metal in the tradition of Entombed, Dismember et al from the Stockholm death metal scene - with a soupçon of Florida death metal in there, too.

Their fourth LP, Grand Morbid Funeral, sees Paradise Lost vocalist Nick Holmes join the band, and features guest appearances from Autopsy’s Chris Reifert and Eric Cutler, but remains quintessentially Swedish. And with a guitar tone that’s rotting off the bone, Nyström and Per Eriksson’s warped riffs and haunting melodies, it remains quintessentially death metal.

Birthed awkwardly in the US by bands such as Possessed, Death and Morbid Angel, death metal was fermented and perfected in the cold of a Scandinavian climate that Nyström calls home. There’s no better guide to the essentials of the genre, so we’ll leave you in capable claws as he guides you through...