Blackstar reveals limited-edition Fly 3 Cream mini amp

Celebrating the success of the Fly 3 mini amp, Blackstar has given its smallest combo a snazzy-looking limited-edition cream makeover.

Elsewhere, the amp features the same features as the original, with a three-watt output through a three-inch speaker, clean and overdrive channels with ISF control, plus built-in digital 'tape' delay and battery or power supply operation.

The Fly 3 Cream mini amp (£49.99), Fly 103 Cream extension cab (£19.99) and Fly Stereo Pack Cream (with Fly 3, Fly 103 plus power supply, £79.99) are available now. Check out Blackstar Amps for more.