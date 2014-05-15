Image 1 of 2 Blackstar ID:Core 20 Blackstar ID:Core Series Image 2 of 2 Blackstar ID:Core 40 controls Blackstar ID:Core 40

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: The affordable ID:Core Amplifiers feature the core attributes of Blackstar's original ID:Series.

These programmable, wide stereo guitar combos are small in size yet deliver huge tone. Well suited for personal practice or bedroom jamming along with a CD/MP3 player, the compact ID:Core is available in 10, 20 or 40 watts.

There are six onboard voices to explore: Warm Clean, Bright Clean, Crunch, Super Crunch, OD1, and OD2. Each of those include power amplifier modeling (a staple in the Blackstar ID:Series). Plus, Blackstar's patented ISF control lets you go quickly from USA to UK tones. The effects section delivers simultaneous, studio quality modulation, delay and reverb effects that can be stored along with your own sounds.

Onboard USB functionality and Blackstar's INSIDER GUI software lets you create deep edits, store patches in your amp, and exchange patches in Blackstar's online community.

