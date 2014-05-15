Image 1 of 3 Blackstar HT Venue Series Blackstar HT Venue Series Image 2 of 3 Blackstar HT Club 40 Blackstar HT Club 40 Image 3 of 3 Blackstar HT Club 50 Blackstar HT Club 50

GUITARS AND AMPS EXPO 2014: Authentic 'boutique' cleans and super high gain overdrives are combined in this innovative and highly portable tube guitar amp line.

Designed to inspire working musicians, the HT Venue Series has an amp for every performance situation. Four heads and three combos (plus three cabs) are available, from the HT Studio 20 to the popular HT Club 40 right up through the HT Stage 100 and everything in-between.

All models are equipped with 2xECC83 and 2xEL34 tubes, two footswitchable channels, reverb, master volume, speaker emulated out, and Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) for infinite sound possibilities from UK to USA and in-between.

