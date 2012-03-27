Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi issues positive health update

Tony Iommi is on the road to good healthy and says the new Black Sabbath tracks sound great.



Back in January, legendary Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi announced that he had been diagnosed with the early stages of lymphoma and would be undergoing treatment. At the time, Iommi was about to begin recording sessions in Los Angeles with the reunited Sabbath and producer Rick Rubin.

While Iommi underwent treatment, the tracking of the album was moved to London so the guitarist could be near his doctors and medical facilities.

Yesterday, Iommi posted this extremely positive news about his condition on his Facebook page:

"Well, I've had the last dose of chemotherapy so hopefully my body will start to get back to normal soon, the steroids were the worst. I've now got three weeks of radiotherapy coming up which I'm told can be very tiring so we'll see.

"A big thanks to Ozzy and Geezer for coming over to England, it was a big incentive for me, we managed to work most days and have some great new tracks. And, importantly thanks again for your kind messages, hope to be seeing you soon. -Tony"

Originally, Black Sabbath were set to tour Europe this summer, but when Iommi revealed his condition, those plans were changed and now Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler and guitarist Zakk Wylde will perform instead as 'Ozzy and Friends.' Black Sabbath with Tony Iommi will still headline the Download Festival on 10 June.

In other Tony Iommi news, last week at Musikmesse, Laney Amplification unveiled the new Tony Iomi TI100 signature amp.