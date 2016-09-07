Billy Duffy's top 5 tips for guitarists

When MusicRadar speaks with LA-based Brit guitar hero Billy Duffy, he's fresh from a batch of dates with The Cult supporting Guns N’ Roses.

“It was great to be part of it,” he says. “It wasn’t arenas; it was stadium rock. I think we helped to make a great night of it for people.”

After witnessing the rebooted GN’R first hand, Billy attests that they are still the real deal.

“The most important thing to say is that it is high energy. It isn’t some cashing in thing; they’re giving 110 per cent. It’s good for young people to see some rock 'n' roll and see some proper rock stars on stage.”

It’s not just the youngsters in the audience that can benefit from the rejuvenated Gunners - Duffy also reckons his own band has been given a shot in the arm by the shows.

I want to be around edgy rock bands that deliver, because there aren’t many of those left. That’s good for The Cult so that we don’t slip softly into middle age

“It’s great because I want to be around edgy rock bands that deliver, because there aren’t many of those left. That’s good for The Cult so that we don’t slip softly into middle age. We want to keep it as edgy as we can and always give the best that we can.”

By releasing the excellent Hidden City record earlier this year, Duffy and co proved that they are most definitely not slowing down. There will be no sign of the pipe and slippers as the band trek the festival circuit and US in the coming months.

“This run is a mixture of festivals and our own shows,” Duffy says of the upcoming shows. “We’re playing with a diverse mix of bands. As long as it’s got guitars, The Cult can fit in.

“We’ve got one coming up with a good bill of us, Garbage, Violent Femmes and Jane’s Addiction. That’s not a bad bill. We can do that, and then we can play with Aerosmith and Metallica. It’s an interesting space that we inhabit. It’s a cool place to be.”

Want to know how your band can inhabit the kind of cool place occupied by The Cult? Well, following Billy Duffy’s top five tips for guitarists would be a decent start.

Don't Miss

5 minutes alone: Billy Duffy

The Cult's Billy Duffy talks Choice Of Weapon