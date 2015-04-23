Beth Hart's top 5 tips for singers

Having cut three blues-soaked albums with producer Kevin Shirley (two of them collaborations with guitar powerhouse Joe Bonamassa), Beth Hart takes a left turn on her new album, Better Than Home, a more introspective work that touches on gospel and country. For Hart, realigning herself in more of what she calls a "singer-songwriter" direction wasn't a pain-free endeavor.

"I had done the Kennedy Center Honors with [producers] Michael Stevens and Rob Mathes, and they really wanted to make this record with me," Hart explains."The idea was to get me out of my comfort zone a bit. They knew I could do the belting thing, but they wanted more stories from me. It's more inward than outward.

Hart wrote all 11 tracks on Better Than Home, and she says that a theme of denial runs through the bulk of the disc. "That can be a very comfortable place, denial," she says, "because it allows you to push so much stuff under the dug. But once you lift that rug up and look underneath, that's when all the secrets and stories are visible. And it hurts. It's hard to be so honest, but it does make for some great material."

While training a magnifying glass on her pain, Hart brings it vocally on Better Than Home, which is a sustained tour de force for this singer's singer. Speaking of such, on the following pages Hart offers her top five tips for singers.

Better Than Home can be ordered via iTunes and Amazon. For tour dates, click bethhart.com/tour.