Best guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2010)
DigiTech JamMan Solo (£223)
Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We've collated the latest electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, effects and peripherals to have fallen under the expert eyes and ears of the magazine test teams. All the gear on show here was reviewed in recent issues of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Computer Music and was published on MusicRadar throughout May-June 2010.
Scroll on for this month's top picks and click through to read each product's full review and check out video and audio demos. First up: a seriously loopy stompbox...
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A smart looper with plenty of power and a small footprint."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DigiTech JamMan Solo
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 202)
Gibson Slash Appetite Les Paul (£2099)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A lovely vintage-inspired Les Paul with the gentlest of nods to modernity. But will it be more often collected and stored than played though?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Slash Appetite Les Paul
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 329)
Egnater Rebel 30 1 x 12 combo (£749)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"One of the best small combos in its class - add the 1 x 12 extension cab and you've got a killer rig that's highly portable and versatile."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rebel 30 1 x 12 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)
Jaden Rose Original 'Custom' Hardtail (£1749)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Here's a modern rock guitar that combines resonance, character and speed. A rare combination, a great guitar."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Original 'Custom' Hardtail
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)
Marshall MA100H amp head (£577)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"After an affordable, powerful rock amp with visual wow factor? Put this at the top of your list!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MA100H amp head
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 323)
Blackstar HT Club 40 1 x 12 combo (£549)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The HT Venue series sets a benchmark for affordable performance. Plug in as soon as you can!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HT Club 40 1 x 12 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 329)
Taylor GT-8 eight-string baritone (£3218)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Few acoustic instruments available outside of small luthiers' workshops challenge like this baritone. A unique voice on a mainstream stage."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GT-8 eight-string baritone
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 330)
Fender Road Worn '72 Telecaster Deluxe (£889)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Quite simply one of the coolest and most versatile Teles around. Looks and feels ready for the road and takes no tonal prisoners."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Road Worn '72 Telecaster Deluxe
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 329)
Magix Vandal (£155)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Vandal isn't feature-heavy, nor is it covered in faux Marshall logos, but it's got it where it counts, with impressively real amp tones."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Magix Vandal
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine issue 153)
GearSkinz amp cases (from £65)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"GearSkinz won't replace a full flight case for heavy road use, but assuming that your gear isn't moved by angry gorillas, this is a brilliant medium protection solution."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: GearSkinz amp cases
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 329)
Mesa/Boogie TransAtlantic TA-15 (£1099)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Every bit a pro all-valve head, despite the miniscule dimensions: your life just got easier."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: TransAtlantic TA-15
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 330)
