Best guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2010)

Every month, MusicRadar's industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We've collated the latest electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, effects and peripherals to have fallen under the expert eyes and ears of the magazine test teams. All the gear on show here was reviewed in recent issues of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Computer Music and was published on MusicRadar throughout May-June 2010.

Scroll on for this month's top picks and click through to read each product's full review and check out video and audio demos. First up: a seriously loopy stompbox...

MusicRadar's verdict:

"A smart looper with plenty of power and a small footprint."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: DigiTech JamMan Solo



(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 202)