Best guitar gear of the month: April 2010 review round-up
Martin 000-15M acoustic guitar (£1250)
Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.
We’ve collated the latest electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, effects and peripherals to have fallen under the expert eyes and ears of the magazine test teams. All the gear on show here was reviewed in recent issues of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Computer Music and was published on MusicRadar throughout April 2010.
Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review and check out video and audio demos. First up: a wonderful acoustic guitar from Nazareth, Pennsylvania.
MusicRadar's verdict:
"It looks brilliant, plays and sounds amazing and at this price point, its Guitarist Gold award must be the no-brainer of the century."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-15M
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3 (€318)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A great update that sees AmpliTube 3 hanging in there as one of the premier amp sims for tone, flexibility and choice."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AmpliTube 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music magazine 151)
Fender American Special Telecaster (£869.99)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Aimed at the gap in the market between the American Standard and the Highway One ranges, these American Specials succeed with value and tone in abundance."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: American Special Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 326)
Boss ME-25 multi-FX (169)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you want to get started with a unit that laughs in the face of its limited budget, buy an ME-25."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: ME-25
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 201)
Peavey Vypyr Tube 120H amp head (£510)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Easily up there with the best the modern hybrid amp world has to offer, the Vypyr Tube 120H is destined to be popular with guitar players who need to access a lot of sounds. Is that you?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Vypyr Tube 120H
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)
Blue Microphones Mikey iPod microphone (£59)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Every music-making iPod owner should have one. And there's an updated model in the pipeline that officially works with iPhone, too…"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mikey iPod microphone
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 327)
MXR M-228 Bass Octave Deluxe (£239)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This offers some classy sounds that can be used to positively inspire some new ideas."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-228 Bass Octave Deluxe
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 323)
Fender Custom Deluxe Telecaster (£2099)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The subtle 'player' improvements produce a top-notch classic that is subtly posh in appearance but awesomely endowed in the tone department."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Custom Deluxe Telecaster
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 319)
LR Baggs Venue DI (£339)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Whether you see it as a pucker DI box with extras or a preamp with all the toys, if you're a gigging acoustic musician, just buy one – you'll thank us."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Venue DI
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)
Manson Guitars MB-1 Standard Matt Bellamy signature guitar (£3299)
MusicRadar's verdict:
Finally you can buy the exact same guitar that Matt Bellamy uses. It comes at a price, but remains a unique collaboration between artist and luthier.
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MB-1 Standard
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 324)