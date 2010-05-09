Best guitar gear of the month: April 2010 review round-up

Every month, MusicRadar’s industry-leading sister magazines - Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music - publish the best independent and in-depth music-making gear reviews.

We’ve collated the latest electric and acoustic guitars, amplifiers, effects and peripherals to have fallen under the expert eyes and ears of the magazine test teams. All the gear on show here was reviewed in recent issues of Guitarist, Total Guitar and Computer Music and was published on MusicRadar throughout April 2010.

Scroll on for this month’s top picks and click through to read each product’s full review and check out video and audio demos. First up: a wonderful acoustic guitar from Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"It looks brilliant, plays and sounds amazing and at this price point, its Guitarist Gold award must be the no-brainer of the century."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-15M



(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 328)