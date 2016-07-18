Ben Monder talks playing on David Bowie's Blackstar and the New York jazz world

It’s a Cinderella story - you’re a jazz guitarist eking out a living in New York and then, one day, you’re invited to play on the new David Bowie album…

January 2016 saw the release of David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar. Typically anti-commercial in approach but as compelling as ever, Blackstar seems to hark back to what was arguably one of Bowie’s most creative periods, when the infamous ‘Berlin Trilogy’ - Low, Heroes and Lodger - turned rock music on its head and provided a formidable aftershock to what many considered to be the premature demise of the Ziggy era some years before.

For this new recording, Bowie had issued the edict that there were to be no rock musicians on the album. On Blackstar, he wanted to gather together the cream of the New York modern-jazz scene in order to summon a suitable musical landscape in which his new material could thrive. Enter Ben Monder, an NYC-based jazz guitarist with a track record for creating his own startlingly original music, very much on his own terms.

“I started playing when I was 11 and I’m 53. So there you go, do the math!” he laughs, in order to indicate that he’s no starry-eyed youngster who has been suddenly plunged into the twilight zone of musical adventuring. Quite the reverse, in fact. We thought that a little background information might be necessary before we ask the big question, however.

So what made you pick the guitar up in the first place?

In high school, a friend of mine played me [John Coltrane’s] A Love Supreme and that kind of blew my head wide open

“My first influences were, I guess, my parents’ Beatles records and various other types of pop music that was in the house or on the radio. I definitely started out as a rock player and I got interested in jazz, really, when I started taking lessons.

“The guitar teacher at the local music school was a jazz teacher, so kind of by default, I started learning jazz and that was at the age of 14, 15. But I’ve always had an interest and a love for playing rock, so that’s been a constant, even though I kind of immersed myself in learning jazz in my late teens, early 20s.”

Which jazz players have had the greatest influence on your playing?

“The first jazz record I ever bought was one of the first Joe Pass Virtuoso records and that was pretty mind-boggling for a neophyte like me - and I think there was a Barney Kessel record that I really liked… That was my entry into the jazz world. It was very straightahead type of music. And then, at some point in high school, a friend of mine played me [John Coltrane’s] A Love Supreme and that kind of blew my head wide open. But the early influences were definitely more the traditional stream of jazz playing.”

What form did your jazz studies take - did you work through transcriptions?

“I did some Pat Martino, some Wes solos, I soon got into John Scofield’s playing pretty heavily and I transcribed some of that. You know, I should probably say that my biggest overall jazz guitar influence would have to be Jim Hall, who I haven’t mentioned yet. Just because he’s such a complete musician on the guitar. He’s more than a guitarist, he’s the master of economy and treats the guitar like a little orchestra.”

So you were attracted to fusion players as well as the mainstream beboppers?

To my detriment, I was kind of a passive type of person and so I wasn’t really hustling to get jazz work

“Yeah, I love the Mahavishnu records, for sure. I guess, growing up, McLaughlin wasn’t as big an influence as someone like Allan Holdsworth or John Scofield, as much as I love his playing. Then I shifted over into being more interested in saxophone players. At the time, their harmonic sense was a little bit more interesting, more colourful, so I started transcribing a lot of sax solos, trying to figure out what they were doing. But guitar, at this point, has come a long way. There are people doing all kinds of amazing things. Back then, it was kind of the sax players’ domain - more harmonic explorations in a linear sense.”

When did you begin to play in the clubs?

“I didn’t really start playing in clubs until maybe the age of 20, 21. The drinking age was younger when I was that age. It used to be 18 and then they raised it to 21. I ended up going to college but I didn’t finish, I dropped out at the age of 22. I was then going part-time and I was playing a lot of weddings and a lot of R&B gigs.

“Most of my gigs were with this funk band I had, so not too many professional jazz engagements until a few years later. To my detriment, I was kind of a passive type of person and so I wasn’t really hustling to get jazz work, I was just kind of playing with friends and trying to learn the language and studying. But the R&B stuff kind of fell into my lap, so I just went with that - and I was working enough. Then, eventually, I just dropped out of school.”

You’ve lived in New York all your life. What’s your impression of the current jazz scene there?

“It was challenging then to get work - I mean, playing creative music - and I’m thinking it’s probably 20 times more challenging now because there are so many more people vying for the same spots. But it was, and is, really, a fertile place and a place to just learn a lot and I was able to see some really amazing live music. Also, at that age, I caught the loft jazz scene and it was just great; you could just pay a five-dollar cover, bring your own drinks or whatever and just stay for three sets of some of the most energetic, striking jazz that there was, so that was great.”

