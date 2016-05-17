10 ways David Bowie blew our minds

David Bowie’s death on 10 January 2016 at the age of just 69 sent shockwaves through the music world and beyond. Here are 10 ways that The Man Who Fell To Earth changed it forever…

The man born David Jones in 1947 left behind a shape-shifting body of work that pulls down the pants of other back catalogues

The news hit like a punch in the gut. David Bowie: dead at 69. First came disbelief. Then a deep breath. Then, across the planet, we went to our stereos, our smartphones, or our guitars, and prepared to crank out a tune in tribute to an artist for whom terms such as ‘legend’ and ‘genius’ feel like faint praise.

But what to play? The man born David Jones in 1947 left behind a shape-shifting body of work that pulls down the pants of other back catalogues, and so many iconic guitar moments that they practically represent an encyclopedia. There are a thousand reasons to celebrate Bowie - here are just 10…

