Beatles producer George Martin documentary out now on DVD/Blu-ray

One of the more fascinating music documentaries we've seen in recent years, Produced By George Martin, a career-spanning look at the legendary producer of The Beatles, which originally aired on the BBC in 2011, is now available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

Directed by Francis Hanly, the 90-minute film tells the story of the record producer whose influence on modern culture is without equal. Starting out in the early '50s, Martin joined EMI/Parlophone and distinguished himself as a jack-of-all-trades, working on everything from orchestral music to children's records until he pioneered a range of hugely successful comedy releases featuring Peter Sellers, Spike Milligan.

In 1962, sensing a demand for a new kind of music to satisfy Britain's growing teen market, he agreed to sign a rock 'n' roll band from Liverpool, and of course, music would never be the same.

The film eschews a narrator, allowing Martin to largely tell his own story. Both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr turn up to reminisce with the one man who can genuinely claim ownership to the title of the "Fifth Beatle." Other notables interviewed include Michael Palin, Jeff Beck, John McLaughlin, Rolf Harris, Cilla Black, Millicent Martin and Bernard Cribbins. Produced By George Martin also makes extensive use of classic and rarely-seen film clips featuring many of the artists Martin worked with during his storied career.

The DVD, Blu-ray and digital edition contains over 50 minutes of additional interviews not included in the original TV broadcast version. These extras include contributions from Rick Rubin, T-Bone Burnett, Howard Goodall, Jimmy Webb and Ken Scott.

To order Produced By George Martin, visit Eagle Rock Entertainment.