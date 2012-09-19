BB King film to hit UK cinemas

The star-studded story of the life of one of the most revered and respected guitarists, well, ever, BB King: The Life Of Riley, is about to have a UK wide theatrical release.

The film, directed and produced by Jon Brewer, will arrive on the big screen on October 15, with a DVD release planned for later on in the year.

Brewer worked with the legendary bluesman over a period of two years to produce the documentary, which charts the rise of BB King from cotton picker in rural Mississippi to multi-million selling bluesman.

The film, which is narrated by Morgan Freeman, features contributions from a suitably stellar line up of BB King admirers, including Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Slash, Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, John Mayer and many more.

Preceding the film's release is a 10 CD, 194 track box set collection chronicling King's entire career, entitled Ladies And Gentlemen… Mr. BB King, which will be available from September 24.

Universal Music will also be releasing a soundtrack album, also called BB King: The Life Of Riley, on October 22.

Check out the trailer for BB King: The Life Of Riley at the film's official website, and pre-book tickets for the theatrical release via Odean or Showcase Cinemas. Details of the Ladies And Gentlemen… boxset can be found via Amazon.

Don't forget the Guitarist BB King Fan Pack is still on sale, which includes an exclusive BB King documentary, and a packed magazine featuring a retrospective of the BB's life, plus in-depth analysis of his gear and playing style.