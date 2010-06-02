Ask MusicRadar: submit your questions for Mike Portnoy

Clearly, Mike Portnoy doesn't believe in summer vacations. In just a week, he and the rest of Dream Theater will head off as special guests on the sold-out Final Frontier Tour. And as soon as the master drummer is finished with Eddie and co, he'll hit the road with Avenged Sevenfold, subbing for the band's late drummer, Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan.

Mike Portnoy behind just part of his mammoth Black & Silver Monster kit. Image: © David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Even so, Portnoy isn't so busy that he can't sit down for a MusicRadar interview. And being the good guy that he is, as he did two years ago, he's up for answering some of your questions.

What to ask? Well, you can get his thoughts on the Iron Maiden tour. Inquire about playing on Avenged Sevenfold's upcoming album and tour. Want to know about his new Tama Black & Silver Monster drum kit (and it is a monster, folks!)? We're sure he'll spill the beans. Or you could always see if he'll reveal some secrets about the next Dream Theater disc, due sometime in 2011.

