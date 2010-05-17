Apple iPad: The ultimate music making gadget?

As you might imagine, over on our sister site T3.com, they bloody love their gadgets.

As if posting an iPad unboxing and exhaustive iPad review wasn't enough, T3's intrepid reporter Chris Smith recently made the trip from smoggy London to sunny Bath to find out what team MusicRadar thinks the iPad can do for tech-savvy musicians.

To find out why the iPad is much more than just a massive iPod touch, check out the video here on T3.com, and see MusicRadar's resident guitar and hi-tech anoraks getting their greasy paws on the sexiest piece of hardware since Henry The Hoover got a sister.

Got an iPad? Now try:

Free music-themed iPad wallpapers

The top 10 iPad music-making apps

Apple iPad: a musician's guide

