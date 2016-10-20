Apogee spreads JAM further with Windows compatibility for its portable 96k interface

Apogee Electronics has announced that its diminutive audio interface, the Jam 96k, is now compatible with Windows 10 computers.
Joining the previous models - the original JAM for iPad and Mac and JAM 96k for iPad and Mac - the JAM 96k for Windows and Mac retains the digital converter and instrument preamp (featuring Apogee's PureDIGITAL technology) from the Mac and iPad version.
Apogee's Director of Marketing, Sean McArthur had this to say on the new product in the JAM range.
"The original JAM was launched in 2011 and was wildly successful. It put incredible, portable sound quality in the hands of guitar players and empowered them with the simplest way to record on their iPhone or Mac," commented McArthur.
"We are excited to offer these high-performance products to Windows customers," he continued. "In August, 2016, we introduced MiC 96k for Windows and Mac. And now, with the new JAM 96k, Windows based musicians from beginner to pro can experience Apogee quality with two great portable tools for making music."
The JAM 96k will be available this month priced at £105 RRP. For more information, check out the Apogee Electronics website.
JAM 96k for Windows and Mac highlights
- Connect electric guitar or bass to your Windows or Mac computer
- Studio-quality you can take anywhere
- Direct digital connection for up to 96kHz / 24-bit high-definition recording
- Discrete, Class A input delivers punchy, tube amp tone
- Apogee's PureDIGITAL circuit design eliminates signal noise
- Dial-in the perfect level with the gain wheel and multicolour LED meter
- Works on Mac and Windows 10 computers
- Also compatible with iOS devices (Lightning cable sold separately)
- Recommended Windows 10 apps: Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Audacity, Cubase or any ASIO4ALL driver compatible application
- Recommended Mac OS apps: GarageBand, Logic Pro, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, Audacity or any Core Audio compatible app
- Simple setup, you can start recording in minutes
- Made in the U.S.A.