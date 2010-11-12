Announcing the Merseyside Guitar Show

PRESS RELEASE: TheMerseyside Guitar Show will take place on Sunday, 28th November 2010 from 10am to 5.00pm at Aintree Racecourse Exhibition Centre. Now the UK's biggest regional Show dedicated to guitars.

Two top young bands plus solo performers. Four floors with more than 70 exhibitors, collectors and dealers. Buy, sell and trade. New, second handand vintage guitars, amps and accessories. Special Show bargains.

This year's live music line-up has an emphasis on young players and features rising star blues guitarist, Chantel Mcgregor with her band. At only 23, Chantel has just graduated with a first class music degree from Leeds University, jammed in concert with Joe Bonamassa, headlined blues festivals in the UK and across Europe and appeared on the Paul Jones Radio Show. She is featured in the Telecaster DVD "The Original Twang".

Also appearing are all guns blazing, blues rock trio, Snakewater, with upcoming virtuoso guitarist Bobby Grant plus The Suburbians acoustic duo, lap-tapping Ben Konstantonovic, rock shredder Gavin Coulson and Poland's number one acoustic guitarist, Adam Palma, whose sensational technique is setting new standards for the acoustic guitar.

There will be Guitar building pointers from Bailey Guitars and workshops and demos and workshops from Twinstomp Effects, Wienbrock Amps and Tayden Speakers. Many national and independent stores, luthiers anddealers are attending.

A great day out for any guitar enthusiast. Admission £6.00. Free parking. Cafe and licensed bar.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Guitar Shows.

