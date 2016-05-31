Ana Popovic's top 5 tips for guitarists

It's hard to fault Ana Popovic's ambition. Fresh off the Experience Hendrix tour, where the Belgrade-born blues guitar luminary played alongside Buddy Guy, Eric Johnson and Zakk Wylde, she now releases Trilogy - a monster triple-disc set encompassing blues, jazz and funk.

As well as showcasing Ana's trademark combination of technical and tasteful chops, a host of esteemed guests lend their talents to the album, too, including Joe Bonamassa, Robert Randolph and Bernard Purdie.

Before Ana set off on an exhaustive tour run in support of the new full-length, she let MusicRadar in on her finest advice for guitarists, spanning solos to songwriting.

Trilogy is out now - see Ana Popovic for tour dates.