Amp buying guide: acoustic amps
Acoustic amps
Whether you're playing acoustic in a band or going down the singer-songwriter route, taking control of your tone should be your top priority.
Acoustic guitar amps don't have quite the same profile as, say, the Les Paul-powering Marshalls of this world, but they do a job that's just as important. Finding an acoustic sound that cuts through a band mix, or suits your particular playing style, is a crucial part of developing a live sound.
To help you make the tough choices, we've picked five of our favourite acoustic amps on the market , ranging from under £250 to over £1000. There's something here for every acoustic player no matter the sound or the budget...
Vox AGA30
With more limited headroom than many acoustic amps, this might help the recording acoustic player wanting a dirtier voice as an antidote to the often over-pristine sounds of the modern steel string.
TYPE: Solid-state acoustic combo
OUTPUT: 30 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x6.5”
WEIGHT: 6.5kg/14.3lbs
Carlsbro Sherwood II 30R
The Sherwood exhibits an older-sounding, more narrow frequency response that might help to create rootsier acoustic tones. Overall, it’s a credible amp for small gigs and practice sessions.
TYPE: Solid-state acoustic combo
OUTPUT: 2x 15 watts
SPEAKERS: 2x6”
WEIGHT: 15kg/33lbs
Fishman Loudbox Artist
This is an attractive package aimed squarely at the small venue musician. But hooked up to a PA, the sky’s the limit. It’s highly intuitive in use and the dual effects offer more than enough for most acoustic players.
TYPE: Solid-state acoustic combo
OUTPUT: 120 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x8”/1x1” tweeter
WEIGHT: 11.6kg/25.5lbs
Trace Acoustic TA200
Here is a quality-sounding amp with more than enough performance features and effects with excellent feedback rejection and the power and spread to fill a small venue before you need to hook it up to a PA.
TYPE: Solid-state acoustic combo
OUTPUT: 200 watts
SPEAKERS: 4x5”
WEIGHT: 9kg/19.84lbs
AER Compact XL
A supercharged Compact 60, the XL adds bulk, weight, and a substantial cost, but it just keeps giving you clean power after the 60 reaches its limit. The XL ensures you’ll be heard: clearly.
TYPE: Solid-state acoustic combo
OUTPUT: 200 watts
SPEAKERS: 1x8”/ 1x1” tweeter
WEIGHT: 10.6kg/23.3lbs