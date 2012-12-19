Amp buying guide: acoustic amps

Whether you're playing acoustic in a band or going down the singer-songwriter route, taking control of your tone should be your top priority.

Acoustic guitar amps don't have quite the same profile as, say, the Les Paul-powering Marshalls of this world, but they do a job that's just as important. Finding an acoustic sound that cuts through a band mix, or suits your particular playing style, is a crucial part of developing a live sound.

To help you make the tough choices, we've picked five of our favourite acoustic amps on the market , ranging from under £250 to over £1000. There's something here for every acoustic player no matter the sound or the budget...