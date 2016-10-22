All-new Total Guitar on sale now: Perfect Playing, plus three free gifts inside!

The new-look Total Guitar is on sale in print and digitally from today!

We've been busy making your favourite guitar mag even better: more songs to learn, more lessons to help you play better, more useful and transparent reviews and a new low price making TG the best value guitar magazine on the market! Our relaunch issue comes complete with three free gifts, including a 32-page mini-magazine celebrating the 20th anniversary of modelling giants, Line 6, a free Blackstar Amplification keyring worth £2.99 (UK only) and your free monthly Guitar Skills CD!

Inside your new Total Guitar

Cover feature: Perfect Playing in 30 Days

Practising doesn't need to be a chore! This month, we show you how to maximise whatever time you have to play the guitar, and focus on improving the areas you want to develop. From getting your playing environment right to picking up new chords, developing your improvisation skills, or simply improving your musical memory. With our help, you'll make the most of your guitar time, and get more out of your playing!

What's new

We've added loads of new regulars that you can expect to see every month:

Songs

TG has more songs to learn than any UK guitar mag, and we're the only mag out there that offers full audio play-alongs for our full songs! This month you can learn Oasis 'Don't Look Back in Anger', Don Mclean 'American Pie' and Van Morrison 'Brown Eyed Girl'. On top of that, our video riffs (hosted online, but locked down for our readers) show you how to play three John Mayer riffs, plus the main riff from Metallica's 'Hardwired'

New How To section

From learning the basics to brushing up on the stuff you need to work on and learning about how your gear works, our new How To section brings quick and easy lessons to the front of the magazine

The best artists

TG prides itself on having the best and most diverse artist line-up of any guitar mag there! This month we span Gypsy Jazz (Remi Harris), modern hard rock (Alter Bridge) pop punk (Sum 41) blues-rock (Billy Gibbons) contemporary metal (Tosin Abassi) and more!

New TG Unplugged section

Your monthly dose of acoustic guitar! Every issue includes an acoustic-based interview, song tab news and tips.

The G.A.S Station

No cork sniffing here! We know that our readers want the best affordable real world gear on the market, and every month we'll bring you the reviews you know and love, plus our new themed, multi-brand round-ups and Group Tests. All jargon, snake oil-free, and with a fresh new look!