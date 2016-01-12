Alexi Laiho on new Children Of Bodom album I Worship Chaos

Not many bands could handle losing a guitarist of 12 years three days before recording an album. But then again, as singer/guitarist Alexi Laiho explains, Children Of Bodom aren’t your average band...

Before we get into it, we wanted to ask you about something that happened recently – you were commissioned to compose a piece that you performed with 100 other guitarists in Helsinki’s Senate Square. How did that come about?

Helsinki City Festival that actually approached me about doing100guitarsfromHel. It was a huge honour

“100guitarsfromHel was a very big thing for me! It was the Helsinki City Festival that actually approached me about doing it and not only was it a huge honour, but I was like, ‘What the hell, are you serious?!’ Because it’s a festival known for classical music and more upmarket art culture… and all of a sudden I was involved.

“They would not usually have anything to do with the likes of me, but it became the biggest jam of my life. I collected the core band, guys I wanted to play with, who each became one of the five section leaders. Then there would be 20 random dudes following their part of the song… it’s fucking insane when you think about it.”

What sound did you want to create when you were composing the piece?

All of a sudden there were deadlines for everything… I haven’t slept a lot lately!

“There were parts that were obviously metal, but also others that were maybe a little bit jazzy or bluesy. It definitely didn’t sound like Children Of Bodom. I love to mix it up and do different things.

“As a person, I get bored very easily! Not to say I’ll ever get bored with COB… just listen to our new record! But I was writing for the COB record at the same time as composing this piece. Plus there was another thing I had to do… it’s been a fucking crazy year thinking about it now.

“I have this 80s covers band in Helsinki called The Local Band and we just recorded an EP that’s going to be released in Japan and Finland. All of a sudden there were deadlines for everything… I haven’t slept a lot lately!”