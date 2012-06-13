Al Murray to head up Marshall Amps 50th Anniversary Rock n Roll Memorial

PRESS RELEASE: Legendary broadcaster and comedian Al Murray has been lined for the Marshall Amps 50th Anniversary event at Wembley arena on Saturday 22nd September 2012. The Pub Landlord will be swapping his bar stool for a drum stool when he appears at the event as a compere. Al will join rock n roll's biggest stars to celebrate the life and work of revolutionary amp pioneer Jim Marshall OBE.

Following the sad news of Jim's death earlier this month the event, which was already planned to commemorate Marshall's 50th Anniversary, will now be held in honour of the legendary man and his remarkable life. To celebrate Jim's 50 legendary years of musical innovation, Marshall is taking over Wembley arena for a full on rock n roll riot.

Murray will join global rock royalty from bands including Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Chickenfoot, The Cult, Black Label Society, Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath and many more….. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased via wwww.ticketmaster.co.uk/www.livenation.co.uk.

Al Murray is best known for his hilarious alter-ego, The Pub Landlord. But he is also the drummer for rock band T-34 and has performed at the Download Festival for two years in a row. Murray also owns a drum customising company called PimpCo.

The Marshall team approached Murray because of his passion and understanding of rock music and also because of his unique synergy with founder Jim Marshall OBE. Jim also started out as a drummer and drum shop owner.

Al will join fellow drummer Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain at the event alongside the world's most legendary guitarists, acclaimed musicians and Marshall enthusiasts. On the bill is multiple Grammy nominee and Chickenfoot super-group founder Joe Satriani, Ozzy Osbourne collaborator and founder of Black Label Society Zakk Wylde, technical wizard and one of GuitarOne magazine's "Top 10 Greatest Guitar Shredders of All Time" Paul Gilbert, Whitesnake's Doug Aldrich and Brian Tichy, Swedish virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen, The Cult's Billy Duffy, Slipknot/Stone Sour front man Corey Taylor, Judas Priest frontman Tim 'Ripper' Owens, Trapeze and Deep Purple and Black Sabbath vocalist and bassist Glen Hughes.

Talking about the event Al Murray commented; "It is truly an honour to be involved in this monumental event. To share the stage at Wembley Arena with such legendary rock stars will be totally thrilling. But it's more than that! Jim Marshall's pioneering amps shaped the sound of rock music forever and as a music-fan and fellow drummer I believe this should be celebrated! Marshall was the epitome of loud and there is no better way to commemorate Jim's amazing life than rocking out!"

Artists have played a massive role in the success of Marshall. Jim had personal contact with each Marshall owner and the artists became a real part of the 'Marshall Family'. So it is only fitting that this 'Marshall Family' pay tribute to their founding father the best way they know how - turning it to 11 for a full on blast of full-on Marshall magic!

Celebrating over five decades of guitar amplification, Marshall Amps have become synonymous with Rock Royalty. To celebrate Jim Marshall's amazing life, the company plans a very special event as it welcomes a stellar line-up of artists and presents an impressive array exhibits for what promises to a never-to-be forgotten event.

Visitors at this one-day commemorative festival of sound will be met with a concentrated blast of full-on Marshall magic! The entire weekend will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay homage to a beloved British icon - Jim Marshall.

Tickets for the event are on sale now priced at £35.00 subject to booking fees and are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ http://www.livenation.co.uk

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Marshall.

