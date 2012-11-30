Abbey Road announces new talks for 2013

Abbey Road is once again opening its doors to the public for a series of talks by Brian Kehew and Kevin Ryan, the authors of Recording The Beatles.

The talks, to take place in March 2013, will explore the history of the legendary studio from the era-defining recordings made there during the '60s by the likes of The Beatles and Pink Floyd, through to its use by the biggest names in modern music such as Adele and Radiohead.

Alongside the talks, Kehew and Ryan will be providing demonstrations of vintage 4 track mixing consoles, tape machines and Abbey Roads fabled echo chamber. Ticket holders will be admitted early to the studios, and given an opportunity to explore Studio Two.

The talks will be taking place from Friday 8 March through to Sunday 17 March, with two sessions a day. Tickets are priced at £80, and can be purchased from Seetickets.

Abbey Road Studios announce new talks in Studio Two, open to the public in March 2013

• Visit Abbey Road Studios' legendary Studio Two - home to iconic recordings by The Beatles, Adele, Pink Floyd, Oasis and Kate Bush

• Fascinating new talks on Abbey Road Studios from the authors of acclaimed book 'Recording the Beatles'

• New lectures, featuring favourites from the last series plus fresh content, including:

• Film score sync demonstration - showing how sound and vision come together for a movie

• Vintage 4 track mixing console and tape machine demonstration

• Demonstration of the Studios' famous echo chamber

• Rare and unseen photographs, films and recordings from the archives of EMI and Abbey Road Studios

• Exhibition of vintage recording equipment - see up-close some of the instruments, microphones, and studio equipment that continue to be used to create landmark recordings

• Official photo opportunity

Following the glowing critical and public response to the series of unique events held at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios earlier this year, we are pleased to announce 'Inside Abbey Road: The Best Studio In The World' - a new series of talks to be held in the famous Studio Two during March 2013.

Brian Kehew and Kevin Ryan (authors of the critically acclaimed, definitive book 'Recording the Beatles'), will give their second series of fascinating and enjoyable talks on Abbey Road Studios' rich history and continued success at the forefront of today's music.

Anyone who missed the rare opportunity to visit the world's most famous recording studios and enjoy the inspiring talks last time now has another chance. Plus, for those lucky enough to have attended last time, this next instalment features brand new content alongside the most popular elements of the last series.

Kehew and Ryan's talk will explore the studios' decades of landmark recordings, celebrating the technology and sonic creativity that lead to epoch-defining music from fêted artists such as Radiohead, Pink Floyd, Adele and of course, The Beatles.

With over 20 years of research into EMI history, they have uncovered many secrets of the Studios and have worked with Abbey Road to preserve and illuminate the Studios' immense history and ongoing legacy. The talks will explore the history and the present day action at Abbey Road Studios with rare archive photos, film and audio, showing changes to the studio and equipment. They will illustrate Abbey Road Studios' long progression through all kinds of music, from classical to rock and beyond, plus the methods used to record in each style/period.

These events will also give more focus to the more recent hits recorded, mixed and mastered at the studios, and artists who currently use the studios to create new and innovative music. They will also explore the studios' rich experience in film scoring and even demonstrate how sound and images are synched for some of the biggest movies ever made such as 'Star Wars', 'Harry Potter', 'Lord of the Rings' 'The King's Speech', 'Prometheus' and the new Bond film 'Skyfall.'

If all that wasn't enough, Brian and Kevin will bring the authentic, classic sound of the past to life with demonstration of a vintage 4 track mixing console and tape machine, as well as the Studios' legendary echo chamber - used on countless classic recordings. The popular display of original instruments, microphones, and studio hardware used to create classic tracks at Abbey Road, will be making a welcome return.

Visitors will be allowed early entrance with time to explore and take photographs in the famous Studio Two, where seminal acts like The Beatles, Oasis, The Hollies, The Shadows, Pink Floyd and Kate Bush recorded epoch-defining music. More recently, Elbow recorded their theme for the 2012 Olympics in this legendary studio and artists such as Brian Wilson, Paul Simon, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Ryan Adams, Laura Marling and Feist laid down performances for the 'Live From Abbey Road' television show. Brian Kehew, co-author of 'Recording the Beatles', is a record producer, engineer and musician. He has worked with The Who, Fiona Apple, Air, Rod Stewart, Talking Heads, Aretha Franklin, and Black Sabbath.

Kevin Ryan, co-author of 'Recording the Beatles' is a Houston-based producer, arranger and composer. He is also a talented graphic designer and video/film artist.

'Inside Abbey Road' events schedule:

Friday 8th March

Session 1: doors open 2pm / event starts 3pm

Session 2: doors open 7pm / event starts 8pm

Saturday 9th March

Session 1: doors open 10am / event starts 11am

Session 2: doors open 3pm / event starts 4pm

Sunday 10th March

Session 1: doors open 10am / event starts 11am

Session 2: doors open 3pm / event starts 4pm

Friday 15th March

Session 1: doors open 2pm / event starts 3pm

Session 2: doors open 7pm / event starts 8pm

Saturday 16th March

Session 1: doors open 10am / event starts 11am

Session 2: doors open 3pm / event starts 4pm

Sunday 17th March

Session 1: doors open 10am / event starts 11am

Session 2: doors open 3pm / event starts 4pm

Address: Abbey Road Studios, 3 Abbey Road, London, NW8 9AY

PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT DOES NOT INCLUDE A TOUR OF ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS