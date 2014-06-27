8 must-see guitarists at Glastonbury 2014

Drenge will rip your face off. Don't try to fight it, it's happening - and what's more, you'll enjoy it.

Eoin Loveless makes a beautiful racket, all glorious grunge riffery and squalling feedback that's part guitar assault, part artillery barrage. Somehow furious, funny and filthy all at the same time, Drenge will leave you bruised and battered - and we can't reccommend them enough.