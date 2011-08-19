6 Brotherly Bust-ups

Noel and Liam Gallagher’s fiery relationship was an essential part of Oasis’s chemistry, but since the band split following an explosive row in Paris in 2009, the situation has deteriorated even further.

Today it is being widely reported that Liam is pursuing legal action against Noel following Noel’s claims – made during the press conference announcing his High Flying Birds debut solo album – that Liam pulled out of Oasis’s headline performance at the V Festival in 2009 due to a hangover, and that the argument that caused Oasis to split was sparked by Liam wanting to advertise his Pretty Green clothing range in the Oasis tour programme.

However, Liam’s version of events is as follows: “I want Oasis fans and others who were at V to know the truth. I was gutted when I couldn't play the gig because I didn't want to let the fans down.

“But the truth is I had laryngitis, which Noel was made fully aware of that morning, diagnosed by a doctor. Noel also falsely stated the demise of Oasis followed a massive row in which he claimed I demanded to advertise my clothing range Pretty Green in the Oasis tour programme. The truth is there was no such discussion or row between us.”

Liam’s statement, issued to The Sun, concludes: “I am used to being called all sorts of things by Noel and I have in the past said things about him. But what Noel has alleged this time went way beyond rock ‘n’ roll banter and questioned my professionalism.

“I tried to resolve this amicably but have been left with no choice but legal action. All I want is an apology.”

Ironically, Noel seemed in a nostalgic mood when speaking to Absolute Radio yesterday about the band’s split, stating: “I kind of made a snap decision, which I regret.

“We could maybe have all gone off and done other things for a few years. In my own head 2015, the 20 year anniversary of Morning Glory, is looming and we could have maybe come back, made a new album and played that album in its entirety. But there you go.”

Of course, like most brothers, Liam and Noel’s conflicts pre-date their professional relationship, but they certainly had their moments when Oasis were on the rise back in April 1994, as evidenced by this classic interview recording:

