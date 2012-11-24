30 Classic Acoustic Guitar Albums

ACOUSTIC WEEK: The truly great acoustic guitar album is a rare and wonderful thing. After all, there are always watery eyed singer-songwriters out there warbling away about their ex-girlfriends, flooding the market with heartfelt acoustic rubbish.

It takes a little bit more than three limply strummed chords and a freshly broken heart to make a genuinely timeless acoustic classic, and to prove the point we've rounded up 30 of the finest unplugged albums ever made. Enjoy...