2000trees festival announces first batch of names

PRESS RELEASE: Hip-hop and electronic beats duo Dan le Sac vs Scroobius Pip will headline the 2000trees festival, organisers confirmed today. They were among the first raft of bands unveiled for the award-winning event, with tickets going on general sale today.

Los Campesinos! and Imperial Leisure will perform on the main stage, while And So I Watch You From Afar, Amplifier, Your Demise, Malefice, and Kong were confirmed for the new second stage, named 'The Cave' by one lucky fan who won a ticket for life. The Travelling Band, Dave McPherson (INME), Tall Ships and Yndi Halda will play on the Leaf Lounge (third stage).

Local favourites Jim Lockey & the Solemn Sun will take to the stage for the Early Entry evening - along with Maybeshewill, Kill it kid, Crazy Arm and OST.

2000trees celebrates its 5th birthday on July 15th and 16th - plus an extra day of music for Early Entry ticket holders on Thursday July 14th.

Bringing together the very best in new and underground British music, it features more than 80 acts on four stages in the picturesque Cotswolds, plus comedy, DJs, headphone disco, quality and value food & drink, and a trader village.

Organiser Andy Rea said: "We are delighted to welcome some of the very best new and underground British music to 2000trees - there are many new faces and some festival favourites who are back by popular demand.

"It will be our 5th birthday and with a new fourth stage it will be our biggest and best line-up ever."

The festival was named Grass Roots Festival at the latest UK Festival Awards - voted for by festival fans. In the Awards' words: "Often the best small festivals spring from an organic labour of love and a long-time dream which has been shared by thousands more.

"These festivals should be celebrated, not just for the courage and vision shown by their organisers, but also because they never forget where they've come from, supporting their local communities and new music along the way while retaining an independent spirit and resisting commercial saturation."

2000trees is also 'A Greener Festival Award' winner for its dedication to being one of the UK's greenest festivals, set within the stunning backdrop of Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham.

Created by a group of friends in 2007, the festival was borne out of frustration with the ever increasing corporate sponsorship and 'musical merry-go-round' nature of the larger mainstream British festivals.

Disillusioned by extortionate ticket prices and over priced food and drink, this band of festival veterans vowed to take matters into their own hands and in true punk rock style set about developing the perfect antidote.

Tickets cost just £59 for an adult weekend camping pass. Children under 10 go free but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Early Entry tickets for Thursday, July 14th are £12.

