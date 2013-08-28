18 greatest London artists

In a way, the hysteria surrounding the likes of One Direction is all Tommy Steele's fault.

How? Well, Bermondsey boy Tommy was arguably the UK's first home-grown pop idol, storming the charts of the '50s with his peculiarly British brand of rock and roll. A teenage heart throb in a era when nobody was entirely sure what a teenager was, in his own way he laid the foundations for the mass pop hysteria of the '60s and, eventually, the pop superstars of today. He even went on to make movies, just like those One Direction lads. There's nothing new under the sun, folks...