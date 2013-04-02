15 of the best family-friendly festivals

In the last decade an increasing number of ‘boutique’ festivals have sprung up in a concerted move by festival organisers, pro-active fans, promoters and entrepreneurs to create a more intimate, relaxed and ‘human’ festival experience.

Many of these smaller festivals are aimed squarely at 30-40 and 50-plus music fans; those who know their Midlake from their Mary J Blige but for whom loathsome toilets, colossal crowds, impenetrable mud, driving rain and flagons of dodgy cider has ceased to hold much allure.

Such festivals can now offer a diverse range of activities and entertainment, making them far more enticing for parents and their children.

The first thing to note about these smaller festivals is the abundance of personal space. At family-friendly festivals, it is possible to travel relatively unencumbered from point A to point B. Comfort too is a noticeable factor for the more affluent - and let’s be frank here, almost exclusively middle-class - family festival goer.

Clean toilets, salubrious showers, gourmet food and a whole vista of conspicuous highbrow consumption abound at boutique family festivals.

In many ways, we are witnessing the first generation of parents who genuinely want to take their children to festivals. These events are now family getaways, offering all the choice and comforts of home. And for those who like the outdoor music experience but crave some luxuries in the process, there are numerous attractive options to choose from…