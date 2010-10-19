Recently, MusicRadar was lucky enough to be invited to an exclusive Fender Custom Shop event for UK dealers in the grand surroundings of Longleat in Wiltshire.

Among the lions, giraffes and other wildlife, Fender revealed a staggering haul of some of the sexiest Custom Shop instruments on the planet. From Heavy Relic Telecasters to Closet Classic Strats, Esquires, Nocasters and Masterbuilt works of art crafted by the likes of Yuriy Shishkov and John Cruz, there was plenty there to set pulses racing. Even lefties were catered for!

What follows is a gallery of 101 Fender Custom Shop guitars for your viewing, and swooning pleasure. Click onwards for hardcore guitar pornography of the most extreme nature, but be warned: we guarantee that you'll be reaching for your credit card...

