Guitar Center announces limited-edition Chapman ML3 Pro Semi-Hollow

Rob Chapman has further expanded his US guitar offerings with the launch of a Guitar Center-exclusive ML3 Semi-Hollow.

The new model - only the world’s second Chapman semi-hollow - sets itself apart from the rest of the range with an Obsidian Burst finish and a pair of Chapman’s Madrigal humbuckers, complete with coil-split.

Elsewhere, there’s a formidable spec list, including a flame maple top, thick carved maple cap, mahogany body, Hipshot Grip-Lock tuners, hardtail bridge, stainless steel frets, and a baked maple neck with 25.5” scale length.

Part of the reason the guitar is so fabulously appointed is down to Chapman’s ‘collaborative sourcing’, where his 670,000 YouTube subscribers, as well as Guitar Center customers, voted on the rather dashing design.

The Chapman ML3 Pro Modern semi-hollow is available now from Guitar Center for $999.