Guitar accessory pioneer Jim Dunlop Sr dies aged 82: guitarists pay tribute

Joe Bonamassa, Joe Satriani and Kirk Hammett lead tributes to Tortex pick innovator

(Image credit: Jim Dunlop Guitar Products)

Influential guitar accessories innovator Jim Dunlop Sr has passed away aged 82.

The news was confirmed by the Jim Dunlop Guitar Products Facebook page, which paid the following tribute:

“Jim dedicated his life to making it easier and more enjoyable for musicians to express themselves.

“Driven by a fearless, innovative spirit, he tirelessly sought out ways to improve and expand the options available to players around the world.”

Born in Scotland in 1936, Dunlop travelled to San Francisco in the ’60s, where he worked as a mechanical engineer - in his free time, he pursued the design of guitar accessories.

Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc was founded in 1965, beginning with handmade capos, before Dunlop moved on to guitar picks, pioneering the gauges we continue to use today as part of the Tortex family of plectrums.

In the ’80s, Dunlop entered the effects pedal market, acquiring brands such as Cry Baby and MXR, leading to collaborations with legendary players such as Eddie Van Halen, Dimebag Darrell and Slash.

Guitarists lined up to pay tribute to the great innovator on social media - we’ve shared a selection below.

RIP #JimDunlop the innovator who's company Dunlop Manufacturing has supplied me with just about every guitar accessory I have ever used. We're going to miss you man. Slash

A photo posted by @slash on Feb 8, 2019 at 1:25am PST

