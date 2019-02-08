Guitar accessory pioneer Jim Dunlop Sr dies aged 82: guitarists pay tribute

Influential guitar accessories innovator Jim Dunlop Sr has passed away aged 82.

The news was confirmed by the Jim Dunlop Guitar Products Facebook page, which paid the following tribute:

“Jim dedicated his life to making it easier and more enjoyable for musicians to express themselves.

Driven by a fearless, innovative spirit, Jim tirelessly sought out ways to improve and expand the options available to players around the world

“Driven by a fearless, innovative spirit, he tirelessly sought out ways to improve and expand the options available to players around the world.”

Born in Scotland in 1936, Dunlop travelled to San Francisco in the ’60s, where he worked as a mechanical engineer - in his free time, he pursued the design of guitar accessories.

Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc was founded in 1965, beginning with handmade capos, before Dunlop moved on to guitar picks, pioneering the gauges we continue to use today as part of the Tortex family of plectrums.

In the ’80s, Dunlop entered the effects pedal market, acquiring brands such as Cry Baby and MXR, leading to collaborations with legendary players such as Eddie Van Halen, Dimebag Darrell and Slash.

Guitarists lined up to pay tribute to the great innovator on social media - we’ve shared a selection below.

Rest In Peace Jim Dunlop. A true legend in this industry. My condolences go out to his entire family in this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/B526MnOg8MFebruary 7, 2019

R.I.P Jim Dunlop. And, thank you! My condolences to the Dunlop family. https://t.co/wM3WMgISVE #dunlopusaFebruary 8, 2019

🖤🎸🖤Jim Dunlop -R.I.P. purveyor of the cry baby wah pedal https://t.co/DSUXevNlg9February 8, 2019

RIP #JimDunlop the innovator who's company Dunlop Manufacturing has supplied me with just about every guitar accessory I have ever used. We're going to miss you man. Slash A photo posted by @slash on Feb 8, 2019 at 1:25am PST

Rest In Peace, Jim DunlopFebruary 7, 2019

Rest In Peace to one of the heroes of the music world. #jimdunlop | #Repost @jimdunlopusa with @get_repost・・・Remembering Jim Dunlop, 1936–2019: Founder of Dunlop Manufacturing pic.twitter.com/eUeZoBp12WFebruary 8, 2019

#JimDunlop was an innovator who helped shape the music we love. We are so sad to hear of his passing. Our thoughts are with the @jimdunlopusa family. All our love. ❤️ - Team BGPhoto: March 2018 in Sacramento when Jim presented BG with a one-of-a-kind gold plated #crybabywah. pic.twitter.com/IhEOqMMY5sFebruary 7, 2019

A few @jimdunlopusa wares that it’s hard to Imagine being on stages and in studios without over the years. Unlike guitars, amps,pickups etc, these tools of the trade are mostly hidden from listeners, yet no less essential. Thanks Jim Dunlop Sr. @jimdunlopusa R.I.P #jimdunlop pic.twitter.com/YSddKsfzNYFebruary 8, 2019

@LivingColour sends condolences to Jimi Jr, Jasmine, & the worldwide musical Dunlop Family. It’s impossible to overstate the impact of the innovative work of the Crybaby HighlanderRest In Peace ✌🏿Jim Dunlop Sr., Music Gear Innovator, Has Died https://t.co/rcx1P2okvf @LoudwireFebruary 7, 2019