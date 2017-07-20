Guild unveils Jumbo Junior acoustic bass guitar

It appears small-scale acoustic basses are hot on low-end wishlists this summer, as earlier this year, Taylor released its GS Mini Bass, and now Guild launches the Jumbo Junior Bass.

A bass version of the Jumbo Junior six-string, Guild’s latest offering packs a short 23 3/4” scale length, complete with D’Addario EXP Short Scale bass strings; plus a solid Sitka spruce top, flamed maple back and sides, and a Guild AP-1 Active piezo pickup.

Nicely spec’d, this. The Jumbo Junior Bass is out later this year for $695 - see Guild Guitars for more info.