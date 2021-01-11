Gretsch reveals new guitars for all budgets with its 2021 lineup

GEAR 2021: No other guitar company covers the breadth of budgets with such stunning results like Gretsch - and its 2021 lineup delivers on that reputation, big time. Let's take a look at its new range of electric guitars that will be in stores soon…
• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.
Streamliner Collection
G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1,349 AUD RRP)
- Brownstone, Forge Glow and Gunmetal finishes
- All-new “radio arrow” control knobs, stylised pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware.
- 16” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes
- Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and Bigsby-licensed B70 tailpiece.
- Available April 2021
G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail ($499.99 EST US Street, £539 MSRP, €599 MSRP, $1,149 AUD RRP)
- Claret Burst and Havana Burst finishes
- All-new radio arrow control knobs, styliSed pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware
- 16” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes
- Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and V-Stoptail
- Available April 2021
The G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1349 AUD RRP)
- Two-Tone Midnight Sapphire and Vintage Mahogany Stain, Two-Tone Mint Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain or Two-Tone Sahara Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain finishes
- All-new radio arrow control knobs, stylized pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware
- 14” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes
- Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece
- Available April 2021
G2655-P90 with V-Stoptail ($499.99 EST US Street, £539 MSRP, €599 MSRP, $1,149 AUD RRP)
- Brownstone and Claret Burst finishes
- All-new radio arrow control knobs, stylized pickup bezels, aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware
- 14” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes
- Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile
- Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and V-Stoptail
- Available April 2021
G2410TG ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1,349 AUD RRP)
- Ocean Turquoise, Single Barrel Stain and Village Amber finishes with gold hardware
- High-output Broad’Tron BT-2S pickup spawns improved definition with tighter bass response for robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange
- Neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching
- 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile
- Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base, vintage-style black control knobs, enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection and elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling
- Available February 2021
Electromatic Collection
G5410T Limited Edition Electromatic Tri-Five Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby ($899.99 EST US Street, £979, €1,089, $2,099 AUD RRP)
- Two-Tone Fiesta Red and Vintage White with vintage white pickguard, Two-Tone Ocean Turquoise and Vintage White with vintage white pickguard, and Two-Tone Vintage White and Casino Gold with gold pickguard with “Caddy V”-inlay headstocks and chrome hardware
- Fully hollow with thinner 2.5" body
- 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays
- Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups with pearloid inserts
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume knobs and three-way pickup toggle switch
- Oversized bound F holes, smaller late-50s G6120 bound headstock
- Graph Tech NuBone nut
- Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured rosewood base
- Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece
- Available March 2021
G5622 Electromatic Center Block with V-Stoptail ($699.99 EST US Street, £729 MSRP, €799 MSRP, $1,649 AUD RRP)
- Aged Walnut, Black Gold or Bristol Fog finishes with nickel hardware
- Double-cutaway maple body with chambered spruce center block
- Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups
- Master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls, three-position pickup toggle switch
- Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs and a V-Stoptail
- Available February 2021
G5622T Electromatic® Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby® Stoptail ($799.99 EST US Street, £759 MSRP, €849 MSRP, $1,849 AUD RRP)
- Single Barrel Burst and Speyside finishes with gold pickguard, gold pickup bezels and nickel hardware
- Double-cutaway maple body with chambered spruce center block
- Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups
- Master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls, three-position pickup toggle switch
- Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs
- Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece
- Available February 2021
Limited Edition G6136T Falcon with Bigsby ($3,599.99 EST US Street, £2,429 MSRP, €2,699 MSRP, $6,499 AUD RRP)
- Two-Tone Copper/Sahara Metallic finish
- TV Jones Ray Butts Full-Fidelity pickups
- 1959 trestle bracing
- Separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup toggle switching, no-load master tone and master volume with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps
- String-thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, pinned “rocking” bar bridge with ebony base, bone nut
- Grover Imperial locking tuning machines, jeweled G-arrow control knobs, gloss urethane finish, chrome hardware and silver vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch and Falcon logos
- Available February 2021
Limited Edition G6134T Penguin Koa with Bigsby ($3,299.99 EST US Street, £3,349 MSRP, €3,719, $5,999 AUD RRP)
- Natural finish with matching figured koa headstock, tortoiseshell body and neck binding, mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, jewelled arrow control knobs, tortoise pickguard and gold hardware
- Chambered mahogany body with arched koa top
- TV Jones TV Classic pickups
- Three-position pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, master volume and three-position tone toggle switch
- Set mahogany neck
- 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets,
- Bigsby B3 tailpiece, rocking bar bridge with pinned ebony base
- Grover Imperial tuners and bone nut
- Available April 2021
G6119TG-62RW-LTD Limited Edition ‘62 Rosewood Tenny with Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,779 MSRP, €3,089 MSRP, $4,699 AUD RRP)
- Rosewood top, back and sides
- TV Jones TV Classic humbucking pickups
- Parallel tone bars connect the top and back of the guitar
- Individual pickup volume controls, master volume, standby switch and three-position tone switch
- Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors
- “Rocking” bar bridge with pinned rosewood base
- Bigsby B6G vibrato tailpiece
- Vintage-style bone nut
- 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 vintage small frets, gold G-arrow control knobs
- Grover Sta-Tite open-back tuning machines, aged white binding with black purfling, aged pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, rosewood headcap, durable gloss urethane finish and black pickguard with Gretsch logo
- Available March 2021
Players Edition G6228TG-PE Jet BT with Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599 EST US Street, £2,429 MSRP, €2,699 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)
- Cadillac Green, Midnight Sapphire and Walnut Stain finishes with black pickguard
- 1.85” mahogany chambered body with maple top
- Gretsch Broad’Tron BT65 pickups
- Additional Players Edition features include a lowered neck set, full-access rolled cutaway and tapered heel, no-load master tone pot with Squeezebox™ paper-in-oil capacitor, master volume with treble bleed circuit and individual pickup volume controls
- Available March 2021
G6129T-89VS Vintage Select ’89 Sparkle Jet with Bigsby in Gold Sparkle or Silver Sparkle ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,759 MSRP, €3,069 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)
G6128T-89VS Vintage Select ’89 Duo Jet with Bigsby in Black ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,759 MSRP, €3,069 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)
- Recreation of the late-’80s design "that rocked the forefront of the Pacific Northwest grunge movement that overtook the music world in the early 1990s" – Chris Cornell played a non-Bigsby '89 Sparkle Jet in Soundgarden gifted to him by Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Connor
- Period-correct chambered mahogany construction "which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for a livelier and more articulate tone"
- TV Jones TV Classic Plus bridge and TV Jones TV Classic neck pickup
- Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls and three-way pickup toggle switch.
- Maple set neck, 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays, bone nut, G-arrow knobs
- Bigsby vibrato tailpiece, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base
- Gotoh® tuners, silver pickguard, nickel hardware and late-’80s black headstock with Gretsch logo and horseshoe inlay
- Available March 2021