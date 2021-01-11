Gretsch reveals new guitars for all budgets with its 2021 lineup

GEAR 2021: No other guitar company covers the breadth of budgets with such stunning results like Gretsch - and its 2021 lineup delivers on that reputation, big time. Let's take a look at its new range of electric guitars that will be in stores soon…

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Streamliner Collection

G2622T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1,349 AUD RRP)

Brownstone, Forge Glow and Gunmetal finishes

All-new “radio arrow” control knobs, stylised pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware.

16” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes

Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and Bigsby-licensed B70 tailpiece.

Available April 2021

G2622-P90 Streamliner Center Block Double-Cut P90 with V-Stoptail ($499.99 EST US Street, £539 MSRP, €599 MSRP, $1,149 AUD RRP)

Claret Burst and Havana Burst finishes

All-new radio arrow control knobs, styliSed pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware

16” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes

Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and V-Stoptail

Available April 2021

The G2655T-P90 Streamliner Center Block Jr. Double-Cut P90 with Bigsby ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1349 AUD RRP)

Two-Tone Midnight Sapphire and Vintage Mahogany Stain, Two-Tone Mint Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain or Two-Tone Sahara Metallic and Vintage Mahogany Stain finishes

All-new radio arrow control knobs, stylized pickup bezels, elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware

14” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes

Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece

Available April 2021

G2655-P90 with V-Stoptail ($499.99 EST US Street, £539 MSRP, €599 MSRP, $1,149 AUD RRP)

Brownstone and Claret Burst finishes

All-new radio arrow control knobs, stylized pickup bezels, aged white binding with upgraded purfling, one-ply pickguard and nickel hardware

14” chambered mahogany body with a chambered spruce center block, enlarged F-holes

Fideli’Sonic P90 pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with unique oval inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile

Anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, synthetic bone nut and V-Stoptail

Available April 2021

G2410TG ($599.99 EST US Street, £609 MSRP, €669 MSRP, $1,349 AUD RRP)

Ocean Turquoise, Single Barrel Stain and Village Amber finishes with gold hardware

High-output Broad’Tron BT-2S pickup spawns improved definition with tighter bass response for robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange

Neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup toggle switching

12”-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Hump Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile

Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured laurel base, vintage-style black control knobs, enlarged F-holes for increased acoustic projection and elegant aged white binding with upgraded purfling

Available February 2021

Electromatic Collection

G5410T Limited Edition Electromatic Tri-Five Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby ($899.99 EST US Street, £979, €1,089, $2,099 AUD RRP)

Two-Tone Fiesta Red and Vintage White with vintage white pickguard, Two-Tone Ocean Turquoise and Vintage White with vintage white pickguard, and Two-Tone Vintage White and Casino Gold with gold pickguard with “Caddy V”-inlay headstocks and chrome hardware

Fully hollow with thinner 2.5" body

12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays

Black Top Filter’Tron humbucking pickups with pearloid inserts

Master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume knobs and three-way pickup toggle switch

Oversized bound F holes, smaller late-50s G6120 bound headstock

Graph Tech NuBone nut

Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured rosewood base

Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece

Available March 2021

G5622 Electromatic Center Block with V-Stoptail ($699.99 EST US Street, £729 MSRP, €799 MSRP, $1,649 AUD RRP)

Aged Walnut, Black Gold or Bristol Fog finishes with nickel hardware

Double-cutaway maple body with chambered spruce center block

Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups

Master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls, three-position pickup toggle switch

Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs and a V-Stoptail

Available February 2021

G5622T Electromatic® Center Block Double-Cut with Bigsby® Stoptail ($799.99 EST US Street, £759 MSRP, €849 MSRP, $1,849 AUD RRP)

Single Barrel Burst and Speyside finishes with gold pickguard, gold pickup bezels and nickel hardware

Double-cutaway maple body with chambered spruce center block

Black Top Broad’Tron humbucking pickups

Master volume control with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls, three-position pickup toggle switch

Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech NuBone nut, G-arrow knobs

Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece

Available February 2021

Limited Edition G6136T Falcon with Bigsby ($3,599.99 EST US Street, £2,429 MSRP, €2,699 MSRP, $6,499 AUD RRP)

Two-Tone Copper/Sahara Metallic finish

TV Jones Ray Butts Full-Fidelity pickups

1959 trestle bracing

Separate bridge and neck volume controls, three-way pickup toggle switching, no-load master tone and master volume with “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil caps

String-thru Bigsby B6CP tailpiece, pinned “rocking” bar bridge with ebony base, bone nut

Grover Imperial locking tuning machines, jeweled G-arrow control knobs, gloss urethane finish, chrome hardware and silver vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch and Falcon logos

Available February 2021

Limited Edition G6134T Penguin Koa with Bigsby ($3,299.99 EST US Street, £3,349 MSRP, €3,719, $5,999 AUD RRP)

Natural finish with matching figured koa headstock, tortoiseshell body and neck binding, mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, jewelled arrow control knobs, tortoise pickguard and gold hardware

Chambered mahogany body with arched koa top

TV Jones TV Classic pickups

Three-position pickup toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, master volume and three-position tone toggle switch

Set mahogany neck

12”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets,

Bigsby B3 tailpiece, rocking bar bridge with pinned ebony base

Grover Imperial tuners and bone nut

Available April 2021

G6119TG-62RW-LTD Limited Edition ‘62 Rosewood Tenny with Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,779 MSRP, €3,089 MSRP, $4,699 AUD RRP)

Rosewood top, back and sides

TV Jones TV Classic humbucking pickups

Parallel tone bars connect the top and back of the guitar

Individual pickup volume controls, master volume, standby switch and three-position tone switch

Gretsch “Squeezebox” paper-in-oil capacitors

“Rocking” bar bridge with pinned rosewood base

Bigsby B6G vibrato tailpiece

Vintage-style bone nut

12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 vintage small frets, gold G-arrow control knobs

Grover Sta-Tite open-back tuning machines, aged white binding with black purfling, aged pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, rosewood headcap, durable gloss urethane finish and black pickguard with Gretsch logo

Available March 2021

Players Edition G6228TG-PE Jet BT with Bigsby and Gold Hardware ($2,599 EST US Street, £2,429 MSRP, €2,699 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)

Cadillac Green, Midnight Sapphire and Walnut Stain finishes with black pickguard

1.85” mahogany chambered body with maple top

Gretsch Broad’Tron BT65 pickups

Additional Players Edition features include a lowered neck set, full-access rolled cutaway and tapered heel, no-load master tone pot with Squeezebox™ paper-in-oil capacitor, master volume with treble bleed circuit and individual pickup volume controls

Available March 2021

G6129T-89VS Vintage Select ’89 Sparkle Jet with Bigsby in Gold Sparkle or Silver Sparkle ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,759 MSRP, €3,069 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)

G6128T-89VS Vintage Select ’89 Duo Jet with Bigsby in Black ($2,599.99 EST US Street, £2,759 MSRP, €3,069 MSRP, $4,499 AUD RRP)

