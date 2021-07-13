Gretsch puts a modern twist on retro design with its epic 2021 lineup of Players Edition Hollow Body electric guitars

Gretsch has unveiled a cornucopia of Player Series Hollow Body electric guitars with an array of eye-catching finishes that'll give many retro-minded tonehound a serious case of Gear Acquisition Syndrome that is sure to last until the new Japanese-made models are released in November.

Besides classic finishes such as Roundup Orange and a couple of Falcons in immaculate white with gold livery, Gretsch has thrown a few curveballs here – most notably on the exquisite Anniversary G6118T Players Edition model with its exquisite Copper Metallic and Sahara Metallic Two-Tone finish.

The big news spec-wise is the debut of the FT-67 Filter’Tron humbuckers, which have been wound to bridge the gap between old-school Gretsch voicings and more contemporary styles, with Gretsch promising a powerful, rounded pickup with “open and pristine top-end chime, glassy midrange, robust low end and balanced harmonics“ – all to sit better in a mix. There is, however, one DynaSonic-equipped model in this roll out.

Elsewhere, you'll find modern bracing patterns alongside a number of player-friendly touches such as rolled fretboard edges and Luminlay side-dot markers – a 21st century touch that you can appreciate from the stage with your audience blissfully unaware. Let's take a closer look and see what Gretsch is saying about them...

G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, gold hardware, in Midnight Sapphire

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £3,509 / $3,599.99 / €3,889

GRETSCH SAYS: “Boasting powerful sound and stage-ready tonal flexibility, this Falcon presents total sophistication – from the Midnight Sapphire or White gloss urethane finish to the gold Grover Imperial locking tuning machines and gold jewelled G-arrow control knobs, to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F-holes, to the striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch and Falcon logos. This model features 'ML' bracing, a comfortable 2.5”-deep maple body and set “U”-shaped maple neck with 25.5” scale length.“

G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, in Two-Tone Copper Metallic-Sahara Metallic

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,379 / $2,299.99 / €2,639

GRETSCH SAYS: “A finely tuned modern music machine, this guitar features the vintage Anniversary appointments Gretsch fans desire — from its two-tone finishes (Copper Metallic/Sahara Metallic with silver pickguard or Vintage White/Walnut Stain with a tortoise pickguard) to nickel hardware including Gotoh locking tuning machines and G-arrow control knobs to the white bound body and F-holes and striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays. It has a 16”-wide, 2.5”-deep maple body with ML bracing and a set maple “U”-shaped neck with 24.6” scale length and pearloid side dots.“

Gretsch G6118T Players Edition Anniversary Hollow Body String-Thru Bigsby Two-Tone Vintage White-Walnut Stain

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch G6119T-ET Players Edition Tennessee Rose Electrotone Hollow Body, String-Thru Bigsby, in Deep Cherry Stain

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,379 / $2,699 / €2,639

GRETSCH SAYS: “If players want to make their performance bloom with unmistakable Gretsch style, this Tennessee Rose is ready to roll – from the Deep Cherry Stain urethane finish to the nickel Gotoh locking tuning machines and nickel G-arrow control knobs to the white bound neck, body and F-holes, striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and silver plexi pickguard with black Gretsch logo.

“It also has a 16”-wide, 2”-deep maple body with parallel bracing and a set “U”-shaped maple neck with 24.6” scale length. Its Electrotone-body style revisits a vintage design from the 1960s, and its shallow depth, simulated f-holes and sealed top provide additional feedback control and low-end thump.“

G6120TG Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and gold hardware, in Azure Metallic

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,749 / $2,599 / €3,049

GRETSCH SAYS: “This Nashville is ready to bring Music City style to the stage – from the Azure Metallic or Orange Stain [below] gloss urethane finish to the gold Gotoh locking tuning machines and gold G-arrow control knobs to the white bound neck, body and F-holes, striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and gold plexi pickguard with black Gretsch logo and Nashville post sign. It has a 16”-wide, 2.5”-deep maple body with ML bracing design and a set “U”-shaped maple neck with 24.6” scale length.“

G6120TG Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, gold hardware, in Orange Stain

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

Gretsch G6120TG-LH Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby Left-Handed Orange Stain

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,989 / $2,899 / €3,319

GRETSCH SAYS: As per right-handed models.

Gretsch G6120TG-DS Players Edition Nashville Hollow Body DS String-Thru Bigsby Gold Hardware Roundup Orange

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,839 / $2,699 / €3,149

GRETSCH SAYS: “The only DS model in the Edition, the G6120TG has two DynaSonic pickups, which produce amplified bright, shimmering highs and a defined, rich bass for distinct tone that cuts through the mix. Available in Roundup Orange, this model also features “ML” bracing, a comfortable 2.5”-deep maple body and set “U”-shaped maple neck with 24.6” scale length.“

Gretsch G6122TG Players Edition Country Gentleman Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, gold hardware, in Walnut Stain

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £2,839 / $2,699 / €3,149

GRETSCH SAYS: “A lively playing partner, this Country Gent presents sterling sophistication – from the Walnut Stain gloss urethane finish to the gold Grover Imperial locking tuning machines and gold G-arrow control knobs to the striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and gold vintage pickguard with Gretsch logo.

“Parallel bracing delivers resonant hollow body sound from the comfortable 2”-deep maple body. The Electrotone-body style revisits a vintage design from the 1960s, and its shallow depth, simulated f-holes and sealed top provide additional feedback control and low-end thump.“

Gretsch G6136TG Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, gold hardware, in White

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £3,509 / $3,599 / €3,889

GRETSCH SAYS: “Boasting powerful sound and stage-ready tonal flexibility, this Falcon presents total sophistication – from the Midnight Sapphire or White gloss urethane finish to the gold Grover Imperial locking tuning machines and gold jewelled G-arrow control knobs, to the gold sparkle bound neck, body and F-holes, to the striking pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and gold vintage thick plexi pickguard with Gretsch and Falcon logos. This model features “ML” bracing, a comfortable 2.5”-deep maple body and set “U”-shaped maple neck with 25.5” scale length.“

Gretsch G6136TG-LH Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby, gold hardware, in White

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRICE: £3,629 / $3,899 / €4,029

GRETSCH SAYS: “A bold visual and sonic statement, the left-handed G6136TG-LH Players Edition Falcon Hollow Body with String-Thru Bigsby and Gold Hardware comes in a White gloss urethane finish. This model features “ML” bracing, Grover Imperial locking tuning machines, comfortable 2.5”-deep maple body and set “U”-shaped maple neck with 25.5” scale length.“

These 2021 Player Series models will ship in November and are available to preorder. See Gretsch for more details.