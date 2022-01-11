More

Gretsch releases Ash Soan Signature Snare Drum

By published

One of the most popular contemporary session players is honoured with a purpleheart replica snare

Gretsch has unveiled a brand new signature snare for none other than UK session drummer, Ash Soan.

Ash Soan on the story behind his new Gretsch signature snare, recording drums, and the importance of social media

• Read the full review of the Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare Drum here

Ash, who you voted as the Best Session Drummer of 2021 in our end-of-year polls, has been using a prototype of the snare on recordings from his Windmill Studio with the likes of Julian Lennon, Cory Wong & Ariel Posen, Hans Zimmer, Jeff Lorber and more, with the drum creating the more 'cranked' part of his distinctive drum sounds.

The Ash soan Signature Snare features a 12"x7", 9-ply purpleheart shell as well as double-45-degree bearing edges, and is fitted with 4mm die-cast hoops, and Gretsch Lightning throw-off. 

Inside the shell, Gretsch has applied its trademark silver sealer, along with an ID badge. Each badge confirms the year of the drum's production and is hand-signed by Ash Soan.

Talking about the drum with Gretsch, Soan says, “For me a signature snare drum must encapsulate my sound and nothing does this better than the 7x12” Purpleheart drum. It’s unique tone, long sustain, versatility and character makes recording a joy. Producers continually request the Purpleheart snare sound for their tracks.” 

The Gretsch Ash Soan Signature Snare Drum is available to order now, priced £947.