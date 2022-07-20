How's your Fender nut? Graph Tech's latest option could be the self-lubricating answer to your woes

Nuts matter – your guitar's resonance, action and tuning depend on them. And not all nuts are made equally, which is why Graph Tech's range of self-lubriacting nuts offers a way for players to improve or replace worn or unsuitable parts. The company has a vast range of options for acoustic and electric guitar, but if you're specifically a player of of vintage spec Fenders or lucky enough to own a vintage original, its got good news for you.

Its new TUSQ XL Slotted six-string nuts have been specifically designed for original Fender guitars and re-issues made in the 1950’s, '60s and '70s, featuring a 7.25” fingerboard radius. These 'precision engineered' nuts are constructed with Graph Tech’s TUSQ man-made ivory.

They can be sanded down easily to match the height of your original, though we'd recommend handing the job to a pro where possible because the nut is so important to the playability and sound of your guitar.

Graph Tech TUSQ XL Slotted Nut 6 String 7.5" Radius. Black TUSQ finish: £12.29. rrp.

The Graph Tech TUSQ XL Slotted Nut Six-String 7.5" Radius is available in White (£13.49 RRP) and Black (£12.29).

More info on the full range at Graph Tech (opens in new tab).