GPU Audio reveals Major, the first synth plugin to be powered by your graphics card

We already knew that GPU Audio’s graphics card processing technology could be used to power effects , but now the company has revealed that it’s working on a GPU-fuelled synth plugin known as Major.

Announced during a recent Pro Synth Network Show, Major is an eight-layer instrument that’s described as a cross between existing synth plugins Sylenth1 and Rapture. It gives you eight oscillators, a sub oscillator and eight samplers per layer, so the sound design potential is seemingly vast.

All layers can be mixed down to stereo, but the fact that you also have the option of sending each one to its own channel means that Major can be used as a ‘spatial’ synth, with sounds mixed all around you. Other highlights include FM oscillators, arpeggiators, effects and randomisation options.

Major is very much a work in progress at this stage, but GPU Audio says that it hopes to have something for its users to try by the end of the year. You can already beta test the company’s Modulation effects bundle, though; as things stand, this runs on Windows machines with NVIDIA GPUs only, but AMD support is coming soon, and GPU Audio says that it’s working closely with Apple and hopes to roll out macOS support in November.