Godin adds the all-mahogany Fairmount CH Composer QIT to its lineup of Canadian-built acoustics

Godin has unveiled the Fairmount CH Composer QIT, an all-mahogany acoustic guitar with a shallow Concert Hall body shape that's aimed for folk players and singer-songwriters.

The 43.7mm nut width certainly suggests the strummers and will be very well served, and Godin's QIT electronics makes the Fairmount Composer ready for open-mic nights. The QIT system uses an under-saddle transducer, and has an onboard preamp with a tuner, and controls for Volume, Treble and Bass mounted on the guitar's shoulder.

Finished in natural semi-gloss, the Fairmount Composer comprises a solid mahogany top with laminated mahogany on the back and sides, and a mahogany neck.

Richlite makes an eco-conscious, ebony-esque choice for the 21-fret fingerboard. The Fairmount Composer has a 25.5" scale, with a 16" fingerboard radius.

Elsewhere there are high-ration (16:1) open-gear tuners, a Graph Tech nut, and a very attractive tortoiseshell 'guard.

Made in Canada, the Fairmount CH Composer QIT is priced £711 / $899.

See Godin for more details.