GOAT hunt: Who is the greatest pre-1980 bassist? Vote now!

GOAT hunt: Much like the perennial argument about whether Mike Tyson could have toppled Muhammad Ali in a dust-up, we’ve made it our mission to settle the biggest age-old musical pub debate: Who would feature in your fantasy band line-up of GOATs?

Now, we’re aware that this is art - there is no universal ‘best’, but there are preferences and opinions, and we want to hear yours!

GOAT Hunt: Who are the Greatest Of All Time? (Image credit: Future) Help us decide the ultimate fantasy supergroup line-up. Click here to find out more.

With our drumming GOAT Hunt concluded, we’re starting our hunt for the ultimate rhythm section by finding the greatest bass players from before 1980 – which means that we’re pulling candidates from a huge range of musical genres, going back as far as the 1950s.

On our list of 30 possible all-time greatest bassists from this period, you’ll find upright players from the swing and cool jazz eras, studio legends from the golden age of Motown – and the stars of the Seventies, when slap bass was invented and bass players could become the focal point of their band for the very first time.

That era also saw jazz merge with rock for a dazzling array of new fusion bassists, and the very first hard rock and heavy metal bass players came into the limelight.

As for gear, Fender and Gibson basses ruled the roost until the early Seventies, when new competing instruments appeared from Alembic, Yamaha, Music Man, Rickenbacker and others.

No-one was using five strings yet – that came later! – and as for your bass amp, very often an Ampeg or an Orange, it needed three people to lift the damn thing. Fond memories, right?

Let’s commemorate that long-gone age with a vote for your favourite bassists from the pre-digital era...

Vote here - select up to 5

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music since the '50s, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

Bring on the GOATs.