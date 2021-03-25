GOAT Hunt: Who is the greatest drummer of the '80s and '90s?

GOAT hunt: A good GOAT dust-up - Tyson or Ali, Crocodile or Shark? - is an essential part of a life well lived. Now, we’ve made it our mission to settle the biggest age-old musical pub debate: Who would feature in your fantasy band line-up of GOATs?

We’re aware that this is art - there is no universal ‘best’, but there are preferences and opinions, and we want to hear yours! We’re kicking-off our GOAT hunt by filling the drum stool.

For this round of our GOAT Hunt, we're diving into the '80s and '90s. By this point, the role of the drummer was set, but as the '80s progressed, so did technology. The introduction of electronics saw some drummers tripping over themselves (and spending a fortune) to find ways of replicating the sounds on record.

The same era gave us gated reverb, and recording had become more sophisticated, leading to close-mic'd and heavily processed sounds, placing the monstrously-sized, often double-bass drum kits more aggressively in our ears than ever before.

Get to the '90s, though and things began changing again. Grunge ushered-in an approach to the contrary of '80s excess, while triggering became more affordable. Big, deep snare sounds gave way to the cranked sound of piccolos, rock began to merge with hip-hop bringing us nu-metal and - as with every decade since - technical ability became more refined.

In some ways, the '80s and '90s are like warring siblings. In others they share many of the same trends.

Join us once more, then, as we ask you to pick the best drummer of the '80s and '90s

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

Bring on the GOATs.