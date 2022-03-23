See Gibson and Triumph's unique guitar and motorcycle collaboration

Gibson and Triumph have celebrated the legacy of the 1959 Les Paul Standard and 1959 Bonneville T120 with a stunning one-of-a-kind custom editions of each legendary model.
The collaborative project has been created to support The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride; a global charity efforts for men’s mental health, prostate cancer awareness and fundraising.
As you'll see, the motorcycle and guitar feature a host of beautiful hand-detailed custom touches, designed, and applied in Triumph’s factory workshop.
Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue - 1959 Legends Custom Edition
The 1959 Legends Custom Edition Les Paul features unique Triumph design detailing, including a hand coach-lined pickguard that's inspired by the Bonneville’s trademark engine fins, and etched pick-up covers, branded truss rod cover and reissue switch backplate.
Along with the 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue certificate of authenticity, the Legends Edition also comes with its own one-of-a-kind certificate signed by Triumph CEO, Nick Bloor, and Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands.
The 1959 Legends Custom Edition Bonneville T120 features unique Gibson design detailing, including beautifully unique hand-painted Iced Tea Burst paint scheme, featuring Jet Black painted guitar neck and headstock shape, edged with hand-painted coach lining.
The saddle even has slots to store your guitar picks!
More info at Triumph Motorcycles.