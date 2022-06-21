Gibson unveils the Everly Brothers SJ-200

Phil and Don Everly are honoured with another signature model based on their famously customised matching flat-tops.

Gibson Everly Brothers SJ-200
Back in the early rock ‘n’ roll years of the 1950s, brothers Phil (1939-2014) and Don Everly (1937-2021) were a musical force to be reckoned with.

In post-war America, the medium of television was beginning to play an evermore important role in the changing face of popular culture, and the Everly Brothers appeared on-air resplendent with matching Gibson flat-tops.

Strumming and harmonising their way to the top of the charts the duo won fans from coast to coast and influenced an entire generation of budding guitar heroes.

Gibson flat-tops were the preferred choice for the Everly Brothers – notably the ‘king of flat tops’ J-200 – and they memorably toted customised guitars featuring large, symmetrical double-pickguards.

Conceived as a flat-top version of Gibson’s flagship L-5 archtop in the late 1930s, the J-200 began production in 1938 as the Super Jumbo but was renamed Super Jumbo 200 the following year (hence SJ-200) in reference to its $200 list price.

In the late 1940s, the model became known simply as the J-200 although it was labelled “SJ-200” well into the 1950s.

L-R: Phil Everly and Don Everly playing signature J-180 flat-tops in the early '60s

The Everly Brothers were synonymous with Gibson when the Kalamazoo firm first suggested they collaborate on a signature acoustic guitar model.

Smaller in width than the 17-inches wide J-200, the 16¼-inches wide Everly Brothers J-180 appeared in the early 1960s.

Adopting a smaller J-185-style construction, these rare and highly collectible instruments are easily differentiated by their large, symmetrical double-pickguards and star inlays.

The newly released Gibson Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitars are markedly different signature models that reflect the appearance of Phil and Don’s iconic guitars.

Priced at $7,999.00, this top-drawer acoustic boasts highly figured AA-grade maple back and sides.

Tonewood such as this is carefully selected by eye for its outstanding looks, while a traditional maple construction and 25½-inch scale length provides a naturally strident tone.

A thermally aged Sitka spruce top, traditional hand-scalloped x-bracing, a hot hide glue neck/body joint, a bone nut and saddle, and a thin nitrocellulose finish adds extra vintage-style appeal to the Gibson Everly Brothers SJ-200.

Gold-plated Grover tuners, mother-of-pearl crown inlays and an Ebony finish completes the upmarket look of the guitar while a large, symmetrical double-pickguard keeps nobody guessing as to who inspired the model's creation.

