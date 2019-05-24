Gibson unveils Joe Perry ‘Gold Rush’ Les Paul Axcess

After teasing his latest electric guitar back in February, Joe Perry has now officially unveiled his new signature model with Gibson, the ‘Gold Rush’ Les Paul Axcess.

The Aerosmith icon’s signature model marries the Les Paul outline with a number of Strat-like appointments, including a Wilkinson/Gotoh VS100N two-point tremolo system and a rear belly cut.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A single hot 498T humbucker provides the tone, but there’s a push/pull coil-split on the tone knob, which is accompanied by a single volume control, as opposed to the usual four-knob LP layout.

Perry’s favourite chunky ’59 profile appears on the mahogany neck, while the mahogany body is finished in Antique Gold and hand-aged at the Gibson Custom Shop.

“After several decades of playing many different guitars I think this one represents the nearly impossible task of bringing the best of all of them into this new signature model,” says Perry.

Back in 2015, the guitar legend told us, “It’s the best of the Stratocaster and the best of the Les Paul, because I love the sound of the Les Paul and, ultimately, I love the way a Les Paul feels, but I love the ergonomics of a Strat. I love the whammy bar.”

The guitar will only be available in limited numbers, with 25 signed and 125 unsigned models available worldwide for $5,499/£4,299.

See Gibson for more info.