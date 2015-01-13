Joe Perry on a career in guitars

“The first time I heard a guitar was when my uncle played. He had a homemade instrument - it was shaped like a ukulele but sounded like a guitar - that I remember he used to pull out around the holidays to play Portuguese folk songs on it.

“That was my first exposure to that type of instrument. He let me play it and put my hands on it, and it just felt good. It felt comfortable. Then, later on, I got a Silvertone. The action on that was unbelievable. It had to be a half an inch across the neck. If there was ever a guitar designed to turn you off from playing guitar, it was that one. It hurt so much to play, to have to press down those heavy strings.

"When you have that calling, you do the best with what you’ve got"

“At that point, when you have that calling, you do the best with what you’ve got. That was when I first fell in love with it. Then hearing the teenagers play in their band in the kitchen next door, playing rockabilly stuff, that’s when I first started hearing rock ’n’ roll, hearing it on the radio, and realising that it was pretty much based on one guitar.

"When I started playing in a band, I was with a lot of guys better than I was, and it was a real learning experience. But those guys were seniors, and I was an underclassman, so when they graduated I stepped up. I became the leader of the band after starting out as the new guy.

"I was at Vermont Academy - a boarding school - and it was definitely a place where I could seek some refuge from the tie and sport jacket thing, and the whole regimen of being in a boarding school. Being able to play some rock ’n’ roll was a place to kill time. The rest, as they say, is history.”