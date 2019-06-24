Gibson teams up with Joan Jett for signature ES-339 guitar

Gibson has announced the latest in its run of signature electric guitars for 2019, the Joan Jett Signature ES-339.

Following two years of R&D with Jett, the Runaway’s 339 features a thermally engineered chambered maple centre block and Adirondack spruce bracing - the first time this has been featured in a Gibson ES design.

The company’s Burstbucker 2 and 3 humbuckers provide the tones, while the control assembly is handwired using Orange Drop capacitors.

AAA figured maple veneers adorn the guitar’s top, and are finished in Wine Red - what, no Cherrybomb Red?

Just 150 Joan Jett ES-339s will be produced, with the first 50 hand-signed by Jett herself - non-signed models will be $2,999, while signed go for $3,999. See Gibson for more info.

This latest model follows REO Speedwagon man Dave Amato’s Les Paul Axcess Standard, which was announced just last week.

Gibson is likely hoping that this flurry of releases will distract from the news that it is suing Dean Guitars - claims that Dean has called “baseless”.