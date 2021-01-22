Gibson launches the Gibson App, a one-stop-shop for guitarists complete with lessons, tuning, tech advice and more

GEAR 2021: With the announcement of signature models for the likes of Marcus King, Orianthi and the Roots' Kirk Douglas, new stunning Custom Shop 60th Anniversary SGs, a refreshed ES series and the promise of more to come, it is full-steam ahead at Gibson HQ.

And now the the Nashville-based company has launched its own app, which offers a cornucopia of features, most notably a tuition platform that delivers guitar lessons for players of all levels.

The Gibson App also offers a portal to GibsonTV, with early access to its content, so you can take five to watch Mark Agnesi chew the fat with Kirk Hammett on its Icons series, or look on and drool at some of the world's most desirable electric guitars in The Collection.

Or, if you've saved the bread to get, say, that Epiphone 50s Les Paul Standard, you can do some online shopping direct from Gibson.

Should you need advice on how to set up your guitar, or if there is something more troubling going on with your instrument and you need expert advice, stat, you can consult on of Gibson's guitar techs online and book an appointment for some free advice. (You can of course do this online already, but it's handy to have all this in one place.)

The Gibson App also has a tuner that supports standard tuning and alternative tuning options. You can select automatic string detection or manual and there is help on-hand for beginners. And being on-hand is very much the point of the app, which was developed by the Swedish tech company Zoundio.

The lessons are designed to be interactive, with Audio-Augmented Reality (AR) technology listening in as you play along to offer feedback and pointers so you can hone your performance. There are hundreds of songs to learn in a number of styles, and these can be broken down into riffs and solos to help you break down your favourite player's style.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“There has never been a better time to learn how to play guitar or to improve your guitar skills with all of the amazing tools available, but it can still be confusing and a little intimidating,” said Cesar Gueikian, CMO at Gibson. “So, we set out to create the Gibson experience, centred around real insights, innovation, and simple intuition all delivered through one app, the new Gibson App.“

Gibson says new features will be added each month. You can download the Gibson App now for iOS and Android.